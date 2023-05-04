Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $37.42

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.42 and last traded at $37.61, with a volume of 38239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.87.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDIV. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 689.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

