Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Short Interest Down 5.3% in April

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 43,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Investar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Investar Stock Performance

Shares of ISTR opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Investar has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $23.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average of $19.30.

Investar Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Investar

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

In other Investar news, Director Andrew C. Nelson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $47,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,087.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Investar news, Director Andrew C. Nelson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $47,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,087.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Chris Jordan sold 2,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $50,679.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,581.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,107 shares of company stock worth $91,564 over the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Investar

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISTR. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the first quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Investar during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Investar during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Investar during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Investar during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

