Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 4th (ALC, CFP, CFX, CNR, CS, DIR.UN, EFX, EQB, FCR.UN, FNV)

Posted by on May 4th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, May 4th:

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$21.50 to C$20.50.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.00.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$32.00.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$26.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$3.50.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$169.00 to C$172.00.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$8.75 to C$8.50.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$18.00.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$16.75 to C$17.75.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.00 to C$18.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

EQB (TSE:EQB) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$87.00 to C$89.00.

EQB (TSE:EQB) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$85.00 to C$87.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$21.00. They currently have an action list buy rating on the stock.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$210.00 to C$215.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target raised by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from C$56.00 to C$57.00.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$60.00.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$58.00 to C$65.00.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$61.00.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$46.00 to C$48.00.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GoldMining (CVE:GOLD) had its price target trimmed by Laurentian from C$5.00 to C$4.70.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.10 to C$1.00.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$49.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$83.00 to C$82.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$10.00.

Morguard (TSE:MRC) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$140.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) had its price target increased by Pi Financial from C$1.10 to C$1.50.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) had its price target trimmed by Haywood Securities from C$6.50 to C$5.50.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$40.00 to C$39.00.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$41.00 to C$40.00.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$11.75.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its target price trimmed by Laurentian from C$4.25 to C$2.75.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$3.40 to C$2.20.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$95.00.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$77.00 to C$75.00.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$42.00 to C$44.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$37.00 to C$31.00.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$20.00.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$19.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$1.50.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$1.70 to C$1.35.

