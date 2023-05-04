Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 4th (ALC, CFP, CFX, CNR, CS, DIR.UN, EFX, EQB, FCR.UN, FNV)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, May 4th:

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$21.50 to C$20.50.

Get Algoma Central Co alerts:

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.00.

Canfor (TSE:CFP)

had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$32.00.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$26.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$3.50.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$169.00 to C$172.00.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$8.75 to C$8.50.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$18.00.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$16.75 to C$17.75.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.00 to C$18.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

EQB (TSE:EQB) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$87.00 to C$89.00.

EQB (TSE:EQB) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$85.00 to C$87.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$21.00. They currently have an action list buy rating on the stock.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$210.00 to C$215.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target raised by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from C$56.00 to C$57.00.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$60.00.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$58.00 to C$65.00.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$61.00.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$46.00 to C$48.00.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GoldMining (CVE:GOLD) had its price target trimmed by Laurentian from C$5.00 to C$4.70.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.10 to C$1.00.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$49.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$83.00 to C$82.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$10.00.

Morguard (TSE:MRC) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$140.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) had its price target increased by Pi Financial from C$1.10 to C$1.50.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) had its price target trimmed by Haywood Securities from C$6.50 to C$5.50.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$40.00 to C$39.00.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$41.00 to C$40.00.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$11.75.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its target price trimmed by Laurentian from C$4.25 to C$2.75.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$3.40 to C$2.20.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$95.00.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$77.00 to C$75.00.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$42.00 to C$44.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$37.00 to C$31.00.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$20.00.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$19.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$1.50.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$1.70 to C$1.35.

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.