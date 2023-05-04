Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for General Motors (GM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for General Motors (NYSE: GM):

5/1/2023 – General Motors was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

4/26/2023 – General Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $35.00.

4/26/2023 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $48.00.

4/26/2023 – General Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $39.00 to $37.00.

4/26/2023 – General Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $42.00.

4/19/2023 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $37.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – General Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2023 – General Motors is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2023 – General Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $82.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – General Motors is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

General Motors Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,249,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,093,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.15. The company has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.56%.

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,600,291,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.