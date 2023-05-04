Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 4th (AROC, BGAOY, CFLT, CTSH, EMR, FCR.UN, FTDR, KYMR, RNSDF, SEDG)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, May 4th:

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) had its reiterates rating reaffirmed by analysts at 500.com Limited.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at VNET Group, Inc..

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $75.00 price target on the stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its reiterates rating reiterated by analysts at 51job, Inc..

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at 888 Holdings plc.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its reduce rating reissued by analysts at Veritas Investment Research.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $38.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at 888 Holdings plc.

