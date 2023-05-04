Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 4th (AROC, BGAOY, CFLT, CTSH, EMR, FCR.UN, FTDR, KYMR, RNSDF, SEDG)

Posted by on May 4th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, May 4th:

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) had its reiterates rating reaffirmed by analysts at 500.com Limited.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at VNET Group, Inc..

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $75.00 price target on the stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its reiterates rating reiterated by analysts at 51job, Inc..

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at 888 Holdings plc.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its reduce rating reissued by analysts at Veritas Investment Research.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $38.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at 888 Holdings plc.

