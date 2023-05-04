Investors Buy High Volume of Citizens Financial Group Put Options (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 7,613 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 67% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,546 put options.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,814,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,163,705. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.84.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at $19,598,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Stories

