Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 45.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ionis Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ IONS traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $35.66. 320,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 0.54. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $31.46 and a 52-week high of $48.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IONS shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $74,033.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,873.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $84,386.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,382.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $74,033.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,873.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,998 over the last three months. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

