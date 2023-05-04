IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.26-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.00 million-$63.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.51 million. IRadimed also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.30-$0.32 EPS.

IRadimed Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IRadimed stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $43.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,699. The company has a market capitalization of $547.67 million, a P/E ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.05. IRadimed has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $44.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.02.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 23.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IRadimed will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRadimed Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from IRadimed’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IRMD shares. StockNews.com upgraded IRadimed from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on IRadimed in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on IRadimed from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Insider Transactions at IRadimed

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,158,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,158,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $211,243.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,629,190.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,287 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRadimed

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its position in IRadimed by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 745,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 60,314 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in IRadimed by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 47,298 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in IRadimed by 274.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 43,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IRadimed by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 339,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 29,696 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 368.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

