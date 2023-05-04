Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Plans $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.6185 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

Iron Mountain has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years. Iron Mountain has a payout ratio of 133.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Iron Mountain to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.8%.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $55.17 on Thursday. Iron Mountain has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $3,320,073.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at $19,862,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,552 shares of company stock worth $4,993,621 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

