iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 37,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,662,000 after buying an additional 1,489,701 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $118.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.61. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $121.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.201 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

