iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $96,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 92.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

FXI opened at $27.56 on Thursday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

