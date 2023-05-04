iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $541,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,920,000.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DIVB stock opened at $36.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.79. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $32.90.

About iShares Core Dividend ETF

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

