iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Raised by Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 20.0% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $3.08 on Thursday, hitting $406.64. 1,255,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,188,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $404.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.42. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $434.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

