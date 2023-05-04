iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.7% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $405.90. The company had a trading volume of 993,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,186,270. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $434.03. The company has a market capitalization of $302.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $404.93 and its 200 day moving average is $398.42.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

