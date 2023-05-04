iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,847,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,540 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $405.92. 837,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,183,677. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $434.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $404.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

