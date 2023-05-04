iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $100.29. 1,875,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,103,188. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.92 and a 200-day moving average of $98.22. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $104.39.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.