iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,864 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.8% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.26% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $16,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.1% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,780. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.22.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

