iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Stake Boosted by Summit Wealth Group LLC

Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.4% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,814.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000.

Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.99. 63,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,355. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

