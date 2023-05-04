iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Purchased by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 108.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,340 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Weil Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 40,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 19,985 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,359,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,976,000 after acquiring an additional 99,264 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 74,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 32,606 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ ICLN traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.46. The stock had a trading volume of 634,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,671. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $23.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

