iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,791 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.5% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 39,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 132,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after buying an additional 13,267 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 398,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,187,000 after acquiring an additional 29,939 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 57,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 36,789 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.79. 9,376,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,381,416. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.02. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $73.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

