iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,292 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,473 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,007,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,244,000 after purchasing an additional 100,686 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,920,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,425,000 after purchasing an additional 105,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,442,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,157,000 after purchasing an additional 245,729 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $60.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,076. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $62.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Featured Stories

