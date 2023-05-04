iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.37

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.37 and last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 1114965 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.83.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.171 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $106,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.