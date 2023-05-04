iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.37

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.37 and last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 1114965 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.83.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.171 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile
iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF)
- Is It Time For Qualcomm To Start Playing Catchup?
- Is Mid-Cap Hubbell The Right Stock To Electrify Your Portfolio?
- Simon Property Group Could Be a High Yield Savings Account
- Camping World: When Debt Is A Good Thing
- 3 Underperforming Nasdaq 100 Stocks Worth a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.