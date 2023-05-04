iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Lifted by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,953,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,952,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.79. 17,216,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,148,611. The company has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.81 and its 200-day moving average is $180.90. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

