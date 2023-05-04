iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is Citizens Business Bank’s Largest Position

Citizens Business Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,332 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 11.1% of Citizens Business Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Citizens Business Bank owned about 0.18% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $48,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. First Command Bank raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.43. The stock had a trading volume of 614,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,245. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $75.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

