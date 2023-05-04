iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 158,723 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 161,665 shares.The stock last traded at $64.53 and had previously closed at $65.02.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 26,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 49,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

