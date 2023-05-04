iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,121,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,396 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,401,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,380.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,111,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,049,000 after buying an additional 1,067,128 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after buying an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,932,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,337,000 after buying an additional 544,060 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock opened at $63.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.29. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

