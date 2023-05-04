iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,314 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $260,000.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.96. 414,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,857,446. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $119.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.04.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

