IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CFO Sells $2,352,040.00 in Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) CFO David Francis Carroll sold 63,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $2,352,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,202.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Francis Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 21st, David Francis Carroll sold 1,829 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $54,870.00.

On Monday, April 24th, David Francis Carroll sold 48,171 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $1,455,245.91.

ISEE stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.21. 11,114,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,112,278. The company has a current ratio of 18.63, a quick ratio of 18.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.05. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 1.10.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ISEE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of IVERIC bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 48.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,125,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,763,000 after purchasing an additional 75,466 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,518,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,116,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,736,000 after acquiring an additional 134,845 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,843,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,305 shares during the period.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

