IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Downgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s FY2027 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of IVERIC bio to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim cut shares of IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IVERIC bio presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.45.

IVERIC bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $37.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.05. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 1.10. IVERIC bio has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 18.63 and a quick ratio of 18.63.

Insider Activity

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 48,171 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $1,455,245.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,539.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 48,171 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $1,455,245.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,539.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $478,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,872.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,500 shares of company stock worth $7,128,221 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 10.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 55,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 39.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19,543 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in IVERIC bio by 19.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in IVERIC bio by 50.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period.

About IVERIC bio

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Recommended Stories

