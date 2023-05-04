Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.38 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JHG traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.78. 2,001,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $31.30.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

JHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $25.30 to $26.90 in a report on Thursday. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

