JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Trading Down 4.2%

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.73 and last traded at $28.73. Approximately 1,563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

JD Bancshares Trading Down 4.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.08.

JD Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JD Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary. JD Bank offers a variety of personal and commercial lending and deposit products through both physical and digital delivery channels. The firm’s deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits.

