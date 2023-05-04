JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.24% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.91.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $17.70 on Thursday. JFrog has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.02.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $76.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $35,988.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 471,403 shares in the company, valued at $10,710,276.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $35,988.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 471,403 shares in the company, valued at $10,710,276.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $45,402.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,301,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,332,239.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,894 shares of company stock worth $5,238,107 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 76.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 47,886 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 44,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 23.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 13,465 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 27.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,117,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,825,000 after buying an additional 458,600 shares during the period. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JFrog

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.