Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock Price Up 9%

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.47. Approximately 910,738 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,765,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JOBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 42,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $210,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Allison sold 18,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $77,460.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,704.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Bowles sold 42,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $210,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,260 shares of company stock valued at $559,960. 51.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 27,114 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 281.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 41,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 368.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 39,400 shares during the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

