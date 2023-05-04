John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.50 Per Share

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share on Thursday, June 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a payout ratio of 14.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:JBSS traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $113.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,209. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12-month low of $67.02 and a 12-month high of $119.33. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $274.33 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Insider Activity at John B. Sanfilippo & Son

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 6,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $582,706.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 6,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $582,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,992 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $184,479.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,120.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1,126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,033 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 42,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,573 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter worth about $2,928,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,687,000 after acquiring an additional 30,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

Featured Stories

