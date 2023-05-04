John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Increases Dividend to $1.50 Per Share

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share on Thursday, June 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a payout ratio of 14.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ JBSS traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.70. 15,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.35. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12-month low of $67.02 and a 12-month high of $119.33.

Insider Activity

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $274.33 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 22.90%.

In other news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 6,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $582,706.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $184,479.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,120.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 6,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $582,706.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of John B. Sanfilippo & Son

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBSS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,687,000 after buying an additional 30,285 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,690,000 after buying an additional 18,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

(Get Rating)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.