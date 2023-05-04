John Foy Acquires 3,000 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Stock

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) Director John Foy acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $77,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,878.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RNST opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.46. Renasant Co. has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $221.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.67%.

RNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Renasant from $34.50 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Renasant from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Renasant by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,271,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,181,000 after purchasing an additional 38,846 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,070,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,991,000 after purchasing an additional 121,175 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,294,000 after acquiring an additional 282,738 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 4.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,461,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,693,000 after acquiring an additional 64,256 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 0.7% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,085,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

