John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.10

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.10 and last traded at $26.22, with a volume of 50557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.56.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTO. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 390.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 49,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 39,117 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 23.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 35,885 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 429,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,121,000 after purchasing an additional 29,262 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 369,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after purchasing an additional 22,494 shares during the last quarter. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

