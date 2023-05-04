John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.10

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.10 and last traded at $26.22, with a volume of 50557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.56.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.37.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
