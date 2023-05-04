JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Dakota Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,232,000 after buying an additional 2,938,666 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,968,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,331,000 after buying an additional 1,151,261 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,685,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,212,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 450.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 959,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,116,000 after buying an additional 785,463 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.25. 600,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,603,739. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.21.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

