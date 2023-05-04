JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,977 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 77,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 70,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $41.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.47 and a fifty-two week high of $42.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.84.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.