Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.36

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.36 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 8.80 ($0.11). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 9.25 ($0.12), with a volume of 1,099,858 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.25) target price on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of £249.80 million, a PE ratio of 915.00 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, insider Ollie Oliveira purchased 326,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £29,340 ($36,656.67). Corporate insiders own 31.64% of the company’s stock.

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

