Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Director Anne Delsanto Sells 900 Shares

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $27,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anne Delsanto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $30,735.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $27,675.00.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

JNPR stock opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.49.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,825,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,014,120,000 after purchasing an additional 338,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,561,492 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $380,346,000 after purchasing an additional 93,536 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,427,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $298,488,000 after purchasing an additional 649,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,392,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $235,886,000 after purchasing an additional 106,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,719,498 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $214,755,000 after purchasing an additional 344,059 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.87.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

