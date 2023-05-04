K LIU & Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at K LIU & lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Computer Task Group in a report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. K LIU & analyst K. Liu now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Computer Task Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. K LIU & also issued estimates for Computer Task Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.25 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 8.65%.

Computer Task Group Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Computer Task Group stock opened at $6.54 on Thursday. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $103.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Computer Task Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 65,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the 4th quarter worth about $661,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 999,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Task Group



Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

