Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $230-235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.04 million. Kadant also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.90-9.15 EPS.

KAI stock traded up $6.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $192.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,248. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.20. Kadant has a 12 month low of $154.19 and a 12 month high of $221.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.54.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.63 million. Kadant had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kadant will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

KAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kadant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

In related news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total transaction of $159,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,999.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total transaction of $159,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,999.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total transaction of $485,049.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,121,167.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,780 shares of company stock worth $1,179,960. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

