Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 335,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,380 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Karat Packaging were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Karat Packaging by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Karat Packaging by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRT stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.72. 2,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,853. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $292.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several research analysts have commented on KRT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Karat Packaging from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

