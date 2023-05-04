KCS Wealth Advisory Acquires 973 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.3% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,681 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,148,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,221 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,923,000 after acquiring an additional 201,251 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,617,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,595,000 after acquiring an additional 147,772 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,973,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,997,000 after acquiring an additional 331,892 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,915,368 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $98.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.77.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

