KCS Wealth Advisory Buys 81 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in AON were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in AON by 13.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of AON by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of AON by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of AON by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE AON traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $320.86. The company had a trading volume of 136,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,066. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $334.76. The company has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $312.98 and its 200-day moving average is $306.55.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $15,892,814.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,894,949.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $15,892,814.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,894,949.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

See Also

