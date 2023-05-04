KCS Wealth Advisory Grows Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,571 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory owned approximately 0.11% of M/I Homes worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,957,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,798,000 after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 41.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,676,000 after purchasing an additional 146,345 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 48.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 454,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,472,000 after purchasing an additional 148,882 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 63.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 367,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,318,000 after purchasing an additional 142,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 8.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,914,000 after purchasing an additional 27,814 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of NYSE:MHO traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.35. 38,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $34.33 and a one year high of $68.53.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.99. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $249,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other M/I Homes news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $320,688.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $6,681. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $249,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,799 shares of company stock worth $4,862,011 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment includes Northern and Southern Homebuilding which designs, markets, constructs, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

