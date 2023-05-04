KCS Wealth Advisory Increases Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. News comprises 1.1% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in News were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWS. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of News by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 87,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in News by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in News during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in News by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 40,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at News

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $409,212.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 63,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,961.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

News Stock Performance

News stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.96. 279,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. News had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.13%.

News Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. News’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

News Profile

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

Further Reading

