KCS Wealth Advisory Raises Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,509 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in SAP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after buying an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,899,000 after purchasing an additional 616,301 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in SAP by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,325,000 after purchasing an additional 52,207 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SAP by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,427,000 after purchasing an additional 172,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SAP traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.18. The stock had a trading volume of 200,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,106. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.18 and its 200-day moving average is $113.81. The company has a market cap of $158.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.85, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $137.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SAP Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $2.1864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 88.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from €115.00 ($126.37) to €120.00 ($131.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.20.

About SAP

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.