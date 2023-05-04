KCS Wealth Advisory Raises Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $66.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,087,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,927,196. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

